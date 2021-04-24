RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

