RFG Advisory LLC Buys 173 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

