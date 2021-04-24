RFG Advisory LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a 200-day moving average of $542.47. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

