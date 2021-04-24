RFG Advisory LLC Invests $213,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

