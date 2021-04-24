RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

