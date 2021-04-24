RFG Advisory LLC Sells 624 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

