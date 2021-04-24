RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

YNDX stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

