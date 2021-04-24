Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$225,218.88 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$225,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,327,156.02.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$837,193.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.85.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

RCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.