Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IHS Markit worth $80,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $107.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

