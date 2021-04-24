Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $70,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,064. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

