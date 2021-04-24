Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $47.93 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,957 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.33% of Health Catalyst worth $47,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCAT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $55.09. 849,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,815. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.