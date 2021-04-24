Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 22,014 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $101,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.40. The company had a trading volume of 168,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,777. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

