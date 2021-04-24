Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 775 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $42,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Cognex by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of CGNX traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $85.67. 915,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,544. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

