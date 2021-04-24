Robert W. Baird Trims Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price to $30.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of SNDX opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

