Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to $76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

RCI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

