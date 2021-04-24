Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.