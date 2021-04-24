Roxgold’s (ROGFF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.49.

OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

