Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.34.

RDS/A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS/A traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842,605 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

