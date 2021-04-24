Ruler Protocol (RULER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $216,371.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $815,734.29 and approximately $216,371.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $218.17 or 0.00442501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00270055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,261.84 or 0.99915158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00621249 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.51 or 0.01019223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.