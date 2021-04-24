Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Down 5%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76. 2,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.