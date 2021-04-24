S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 709,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 423,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 181,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.