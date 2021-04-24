S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

