Safex Token (SFT) Market Cap Tops $9.95 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $5,067.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 140.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.