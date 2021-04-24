salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 37,083 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $151.30 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

