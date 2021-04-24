salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

