SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €134.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €130.20 ($153.18).

ETR SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

