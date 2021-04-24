Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

OTCMKTS SPPJY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

