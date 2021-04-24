Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

FRA SHA opened at €7.99 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.64. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

