Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

