Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,518.50

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,518.50 ($32.90) and traded as high as GBX 2,657.67 ($34.72). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,645 ($34.56), with a volume of 11,550 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,518.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,250.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

