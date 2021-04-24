Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.