Scott Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.6% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 2,996,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

