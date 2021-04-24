Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,570.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

