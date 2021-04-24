Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of SBCF opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

