Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

