Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.