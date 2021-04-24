Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.