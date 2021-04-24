Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

STX stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

