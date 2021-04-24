SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.