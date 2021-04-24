SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SEI Investments traded as low as $57.93 and last traded at $58.57. Approximately 5,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,521,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 187,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $72,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

