Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $167.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $168.13 million. Semtech posted sales of $132.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $701.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 332,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,135. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $83.94.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.