Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $67.12

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.12, but opened at $70.60. Semtech shares last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

