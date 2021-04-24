Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $67.12

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.12, but opened at $70.60. Semtech shares last traded at $68.17, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.