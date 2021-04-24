Sensient Technologies Co. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.