Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Cap of $436,590.38

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $436,590.38 and $96,959.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

