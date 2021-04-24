Sentinel Tops One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $41.69 million and $1.20 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

