Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,141 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

