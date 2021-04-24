Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

