Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 268,231 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 268,231 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.