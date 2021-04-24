Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.59

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.59 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 142.30 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,226,171 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

