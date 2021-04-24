Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 29,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72.

